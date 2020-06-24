Helga E. Hetes
Helga E. Hetes



Fifteen years ago we celebrated your birthday, since then my heart has been desolated. Once again my eyes are filled with tears for I cannot wipe away the years. My mind does not let me forget and I am

filled with regret. She stole my heart at first glance the time I saw her at at dance. A voice within said to me "that's the girl you're going to marry". The very best day of my life was the day she said she'd be my wife. Although at times she made me blue she was a wonderful dream come true. And now I sit here lonely and blue as my thoughts seek to find you. My mind is guided into the past and I expect it till the last. Sometimes I see you perfectly clear, other times bring fuzziness and fear. Deep in my heart I always know you are forever within wherever I go and that can never change. Alles Klar Hans? Ja Alles Klar. God Bless you my Babe.

Ron and Family.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
