Helga E. Hetes



Slipping back 15 years into the past, submerged deep down far way from this world the views conjured up seem more real than things I can touch. It is here I find a wispy place seldom reached where we are together again. Looking into your gray eyes, my being is mesmerized and lost in your wandrousness as I traverse a realm of hazy mists and fringes of golden hues. Then I awake. Only a dream! Bless her Lord. Alles klar Hans?



Ja Krystall Klar.



Ron and Family- missing you and feeling blue.





