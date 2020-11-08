1/
Helga Hetes
Helga E. Hetes

Slipping back 15 years into the past, submerged deep down far way from this world the views conjured up seem more real than things I can touch. It is here I find a wispy place seldom reached where we are together again. Looking into your gray eyes, my being is mesmerized and lost in your wandrousness as I traverse a realm of hazy mists and fringes of golden hues. Then I awake. Only a dream! Bless her Lord. Alles klar Hans?

Ja Krystall Klar.

Ron and Family- missing you and feeling blue.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
