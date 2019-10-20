|
Henrietta Evans
The devoted mother of six loving children, Henrietta was also deeply committed to her Roman Catholic faith, the guidepost by which she lived her life.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Karen, Rose, Robert (Lynn), Pam and Mary, all of the Albuquerque area, and Daniel of Albany, N.Y; twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives who affectionately called her "Aunt Hank."
Born and raised in Clearfield, PA, Henrietta was one of six children of Louis and Olive Zoltoski. She and spouse-to-be Robert had known each other as children but began dating while he was a student at Clearfield High School, and she was attending nearby St. Francis Catholic School, where she graduated in 1945. They married on October 10, 1949, and, in 1951, moved to Albuquerque where Robert worked at Sandia National Laboratories. Henrietta became a full-time homemaker to raise her growing family, but also took on many volunteer duties at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church and elementary school. Among them, she was a lector, caretaker of the candles and linens, and cleaning the church, CCD instructor, Sunday collection counter, rosary maker, substitute teacher and hot lunch supervisor. In 2008, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe presented her the St. Francis of Assisi Award for her lifelong service to the church. Henrietta and Robert enjoyed traveling in their later years, but she was especially fond of the time they spent with their children's families, hosting get-togethers for the holidays and Sunday meals.
A Rosary for Henrietta will be recited Friday, October 25, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption, 811 Guaymas Pl. NE in Albuquerque, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. A Reception will follow at the church office. There will be a private interment service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Henrietta's name may be made to the Right to Life Committee of New Mexico. Please visit our online guestbook for Henrietta at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019