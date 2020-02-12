Henrietta (Doll) Gurule
Henrietta (Doll) Gurule, 84, beloved wife and mother died on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ernest Gurule; her children, Michael Gurule and wife Laura and grandchildren Dante and Geneva; Paul Gurule and wife Ellen, grandchildren Jacqueline, Alex and wife Camilla and great-grandson Emmett, Josslyn, Courtney, Ashley and great-grandchildren Noah and Sofia; Renita Cook and husband Bryan and grandchildren Matthew and Lexy; sister, Rosie Armijo; and brother, Alfred Targhetta. Henrietta was a long-time resident of Corrales, who also traveled and lived in multiple countries around the world. She also loved to cook and share a gourmet meal with her family. She was a gifted communicator who had a special relationship with her grandchildren who called her "Nana." She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Henrietta at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020