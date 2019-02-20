Henry "Hank" Adam Walters







Henry "Hank" Adam Walters, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, passed away after a lengthy illness with cancer and heart complications on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 92. Henry was born May 11, 1926 to Olga Tietz Walters and Edmund Walters in New Britain, CT. He was the youngest of seven children. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the US Navy where he served in the Philippines during WWII. After leaving the military, he enrolled in the Moody Business School of Commerce in Hartford, CT where he graduated in 1950. He then went on to graduate from Hillyer College in Hartford where he had continued to study business. He eventually moved west and settled in Albuquerque, NM in 1957. Henry went to work for the US Postal Service as an administrator, as well as owning many properties in and around the city of Albuquerque. It was at one of his apartment complexes that he rented to, the soon to be love of his life, Betty G. Machen. They would be married on November 22, 1963. They were married for 53 years until her passing on December 27, 2016. Henry was also preceded in death by his



siblings, Edward Walters, Martha



Boman, Arthur



Walters, Ruth



Willard, Edith



Peplau, and



George Walters.



He is survived by his eldest daughter, Renee Walters Matthews of Tacoma, WA, his youngest daughter, Cheryl Walters (Tony Verow) of Durango, CO; his four grandchildren, Emily A. and Kathryn E. Matthews (Tacoma, WA), Nathaniel F. and Naomi R. Verow (Durango, CO); and six nephews and eight nieces. Henry has been a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Albuquerque since 1958.



Services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Friends may visit beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery where he will be laid to rest at 3:00 p.m. He will be missed by his family and friends. Please visit our online guestbook for Hank at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary