Henry "Wally" Anaya







Henry "Wally" Anaya, age 65, passed away on September 24th, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM.



Henry is survived by his son, Brandon Henry Anaya of Galisteo, NM; his sister, Frances Pittman (Dave Pittman); his sister, Bernadette Tapia (Xavier Tapia); his sister Margaret Kinney (Kevin Kinney); and his brother, Daniel Anaya.



Henry was born on



04/26/1955 in Santa Fe, NM to his parents Charles P Anaya and Dolores L Anaya.



Henry honorably served in the United States Marine Corp., Yuma, AZ.



Henry was a loving and devoted father. He had many skills and was very creative with his wood and leather work.



Services for Henry will be held on 10-09-20 at Santa Fe National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store