1/1
Henry Anaya
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry "Wally" Anaya



Henry "Wally" Anaya, age 65, passed away on September 24th, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM.

Henry is survived by his son, Brandon Henry Anaya of Galisteo, NM; his sister, Frances Pittman (Dave Pittman); his sister, Bernadette Tapia (Xavier Tapia); his sister Margaret Kinney (Kevin Kinney); and his brother, Daniel Anaya.

Henry was born on

04/26/1955 in Santa Fe, NM to his parents Charles P Anaya and Dolores L Anaya.

Henry honorably served in the United States Marine Corp., Yuma, AZ.

Henry was a loving and devoted father. He had many skills and was very creative with his wood and leather work.

Services for Henry will be held on 10-09-20 at Santa Fe National Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved