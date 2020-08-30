Henry "Hank" C. Wendland







Henry "Hank" C. Wendland, age 92, passed away peacefully in the arms of loved ones on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Granbury TX. Hank is survived by his children: son, Kenny (Dee) of Aztec, NM; daughters, Sandra Davis, of Prescott, AZ; Kathy (Burk) Ellison of Magnolia, TX; Stephanie (Jim) Jensen of Ruidoso, NM; and Kris (Rick) Brittain of Eagle Nest, NM. His family includes twenty grandchildren and forty- plus great-grandchildren to whom he was bigger than life. He is also survived by his late-life love, Glynes Foster, of the home in Granbury, as well as many friends and relatives.



Hank was born in Roy, NM, to Chris Wendland and Dorothy Gibbs Wendland. He graduated from Santa Fe High School and earned an Associate Business Degree at Pasadena (CA) Community College. His professional career was diverse, having worked as chief auditor for Narver Engineering Firm based in Los Alamos (NM); chief auditor at the Pacific Proving Grounds in the Marshall Islands; senior accountant at the ACF Industries Plant in Albuquerque; and systems analyst for Occidental Petroleum in Houston. He changed the direction of his career when he purchased and managed the Little Creel Lodge and the Elk Horn Lodge and Cafe in Chama, NM in the 70's and 80's. His later years were spent in Albuquerque, NM, and Granbury, TX.



Hank was preceded in death by Marjorie Ruth Laymen, his wife of 65 years; his sister, Marge Perry; as well as his parents and two infant brothers. Hank will be fondly remembered for his congeniality, his generosity, his humor, and his love and compassion for others. Everyone loved Hank. He was a prince of a man and will be greatly missed by so many. Services are pending but will be held in Albuquerque.





