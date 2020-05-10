Henry E. (Eddie) Mahe, Jr.
Henry E. (Eddie) Mahe, Jr., former Executive Director of the Republican National Committee, died at home surrounded by his family in Albuquerque on Sunday, May 3rd.
Eddie was born in 1936 in Pueblo, Colorado, but moved to Salida, Colorado in 1947, where he remained until he graduated from high school as the student body president. He accepted one of many scholarships offered and attended the University of Denver, from which he graduated in 1958 with a BS in Economics. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha while at Denver, and was an enthusiastic supporter of the fraternity for the rest of his life.
He later lived in Albuquerque, where he eventually became Executive Director of the state Republican Party. In 1970, he moved to Austin, Texas to manage Paul Eggers' gubernatorial campaign, after which he purchased and ran a small local newspaper.
In 1973, he moved to Fairfax, Virginia, working at the Republican National Committee as the Political Director. In 1974 he was named the Executive Director of the RNC, guiding the party back from the post-Watergate years, electing Republicans at every level of government, and helping to take control of the House of Representatives. While at the RNC, he set up the first diversity outreach, was the first national political leader to put women in key professional roles, and he created generations of great political operatives.
In 1977, he left the RNC and established his own consulting firm, The Eddie Mahe Company, working for political campaigns and then also for business campaigns, taking on tough issues including real estate zoning, gold mines, nuclear waste disposal, energy and defense, agriculture, especially his work with the United Soybean Board, and many more. He helped build the campaign support system for emerging democracies in the 80s ranging from Central America to Haiti to the Philippines, creating what became the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, and helped defeat the Communist Party in the first election after Granada's liberation. In the fall of 1981, he spent a semester as a teaching fellow at the Institute of Politics, Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. He co-authored The Party Goes On in 1985 with Xandra Kayden, a prescient look ahead to the resurgence of the Republican and Democratic parties in the United States.
He also ran the campaign to bring the 1994 World Cup to the United States, as well as gaining joint hosting for South Korea with Japan in 2002. He provided counsel to the Japanese Foreign Ministry for many years, and was involved in countless other campaigns, all with great challenges which he saw as great opportunities. He was a student of change and never stopped learning.
In 2001, The Eddie Mahe Company joined Foley & Lardner, an international law firm, enabling him to focus on the strategic planning at which he was so gifted. He received in 2016 a well-deserved honor, being inducted into the American Association of Political Consultants' Hall of Fame.
God gave him great insight to interpret different situations and to be able to use this insight to benefit others in ways big and small that many will never know. Even more than his many victorious campaigns, his greatest professional legacy was the faith he had in those who worked with him, stretching, encouraging, guiding, and continually teaching them. He took great joy in seeing so many of those he mentored over the years succeed.
He was predeceased by his parents, Henry Edward Mahe, Sr., and Guernadine Vernal (Boston) Mahe, and his son William Paul Mahe. Survivors include his beloved wife Frances, the queen of his home and his heart, four daughters, Sharon Trobough, Theresa Mezzetti (Mark), Kathy Schaffer (David), and Debbie Fuhry (Doug), and his brother, Fred Mahe (Bretha). He is also survived by ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
To his family, he was a wonderful source of wisdom, understanding, and good advice, but he was also generous and kind, and we are forever grateful for his influence and presence in our lives.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating in his honor to the University of Denver or to the charity of your choice. Memorial services will be announced at a future date in Albuquerque and Washington DC.
For we do not grieve as others do, who have no hope. We know that he is celebrating in heaven. "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.