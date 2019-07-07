Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Ellis. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM FRENCH Lomas , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Henry C. Ellis







Dr. Henry C.



Ellis, age 91,



passed peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by family. Henry is



survived by his



three children,



their spouses,



seven grandchildren, and one



great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by Florence, his beloved wife of 58 years.



Henry was born on Sunday, October 23, 1927 in New Bern, NC. His family later moved to Norfolk, VA, where he spent his childhood. He served in the Air Force as a medical laboratory technician from 1946 through 1947. He then went on to earn multiple degrees, including his Ph.D. in Experimental/Cognitive Psychology from Washington University in St. Louis in 1958. Henry married Florence in 1957 and they moved to Albuquerque, NM, where Henry began his career with the Psychology Department at the University of New Mexico. Henry worked as an active researcher and psychology professor at UNM for over fifty years, serving as Department Chairman of from 1972 to 1984, and publishing several research papers and books. He also served as a visiting professor at several universities around the world including Oxford University. He held various leadership positions with several professional societies and editorial boards, including the American Psychological Association, Rocky Mountain Psychological



Association and



Southwestern Psychological



Association.



UNM appointed



Henry as a Distinguished Professor in 1987 and as a Distinguished



Research Professor in 1994.



Henry and Florence moved to Four Hills Village in 1997 where they enjoyed many activities in the community. They especially enjoyed travel, and together visited 80 countries in Europe, Asia, South America, Australia and North Africa. In later years, they enjoyed cruising, which allowed them to see many exotic regions of the world. Most of all, Henry loved his family and friends, and frequently entertained company in his home.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. A reception with light refreshments will follow at



the Canyon Club from



3:00 p.m. â€" 6:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Henry's name may be made to UNM Research Enhancement for Faculty Projects in Psychology. Please see visit our online guestbook for Dr. Ellis at



