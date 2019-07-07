Dr. Henry C. Ellis
Dr. Henry C.
Ellis, age 91,
passed peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by family. Henry is
survived by his
three children,
their spouses,
seven grandchildren, and one
great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by Florence, his beloved wife of 58 years.
Henry was born on Sunday, October 23, 1927 in New Bern, NC. His family later moved to Norfolk, VA, where he spent his childhood. He served in the Air Force as a medical laboratory technician from 1946 through 1947. He then went on to earn multiple degrees, including his Ph.D. in Experimental/Cognitive Psychology from Washington University in St. Louis in 1958. Henry married Florence in 1957 and they moved to Albuquerque, NM, where Henry began his career with the Psychology Department at the University of New Mexico. Henry worked as an active researcher and psychology professor at UNM for over fifty years, serving as Department Chairman of from 1972 to 1984, and publishing several research papers and books. He also served as a visiting professor at several universities around the world including Oxford University. He held various leadership positions with several professional societies and editorial boards, including the American Psychological Association, Rocky Mountain Psychological
Association and
Southwestern Psychological
Association.
UNM appointed
Henry as a Distinguished Professor in 1987 and as a Distinguished
Research Professor in 1994.
Henry and Florence moved to Four Hills Village in 1997 where they enjoyed many activities in the community. They especially enjoyed travel, and together visited 80 countries in Europe, Asia, South America, Australia and North Africa. In later years, they enjoyed cruising, which allowed them to see many exotic regions of the world. Most of all, Henry loved his family and friends, and frequently entertained company in his home.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. A reception with light refreshments will follow at
the Canyon Club from
3:00 p.m. â€" 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Henry's name may be made to UNM Research Enhancement for Faculty Projects in Psychology. Please see visit our online guestbook for Dr. Ellis at www.frenchfunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019