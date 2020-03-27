Henry Eloy Marquez
1968-2020
Henry Eloy Marquez, age 51, a resident of Pueblo, Colorado passed on March 17, 2020, one day short of his 52nd birthday. He is survived by his sons, Joshua and Justin Marquez; daughter, Madison Marquez; parents, Eloy Marquez and Adelina Griego Marquez; sister, Holly Manzer and husband, Jesse Manzer; nephew, Christian Manzer; and nieces, Kayla and Kayce Manzer. March 18 is a significant date to Henry. His grandfather, Enriques (Henry) Griego, died March 18, 1967 about 2:00 AM. Henry was born March 18, 1968 in Dallas, Texas about 2:00 AM. Cancer took Henry on March 17, 2020, just hours short of the March 18th date. Both Enriques and Henry were 51.
Henry was a craftsman, fabricating unique one of a kind aircraft parts for RMB products of Colorado Springs as a machinist/welder. He graduated from Manzano High School in 1986.
Before moving to Colorado, he built adobe homes in the Albuquerque area. In his spare time, he had a passion for photography. He loved to read and study scriptures. Besides working with his hands, he also loved working on old houses, buying, refurbishing, and selling them. Henry will be known by his gracious personality, his personable humor, and above all he was a fierce
protector of his children and his morals by staying devoted to God. Services are pending.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 27, 2020