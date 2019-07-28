Henry George Coors IV
Henry George Coors IV, dedicated husband, father, and attorney
passed away at home on July 3, 2019 at the age of 83. He is survived by his loving wife, Zoe Ann Coggins-Coors; his daughters,
Kirsten Coors-
Houliston, Shelly Coors Riccobene and Lori Coors-Polosky; brother,
Kenneth Coors; sister, Rowena Hobby; and granddaughters, Sydney Cooper, Ashley Cooper, Caroline Polosky and Claire
Polosky. Henry, "Hank" was born and raised in Albuquerque and was a well-known member of the legal community. He graduated from the New Mexico Military Institute in 1953 and earned a degree in civil engineering from Rice University in 1958. After college, he served in the U.S. Navy as an engineering officer aboard a destroyer for three years. He earned his law degree from the University of Colorado in 1964 and returned to New Mexico where he practiced law throughout the state for over 40 years.
Hank was well-known among his friends and family for his keen intellect, quick wit, tremendous sense of humor and his dedication to helping others. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fly fishing, skiing, canoeing, and hiking in the beautiful terrain of New Mexico. To his grandchildren, "Papa
Hank" was the ultimate cheerleader at their various sporting
events and his voice could always be heard above the crowd. He often referred to himself as "The Big Bad Wolf" and was affectionately referred to by his youngest grandchildren as "The Boof." He took great pride in his community and in recent years participated in tutoring students through a community program for Longfellow Elementary in Albuquerque. He was a devoted member of the Presbyterian Church and in his lifetime served as an elder at First Presbyterian and Sandia Presbyterian in Albuquerque.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Sandia Presbyterian Church,
10704 Paseo Del Norte NE, with a reception immediately following at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to the Rice University Annual Fund at Rice University, by visiting giving.rice.edu or mailing to Rice University, Office of Development MS-81, P.O. Box 1892, Houston, TX 77251-1892. Please visit our online guestbook for Hank at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2019