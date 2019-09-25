Henry J. Reza
Henry J. Reza, the family's pillar and strength passed away in Albuquerque, Saturday, September 21, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, brother and friend, he will be remembered for his deep faith, kindness, diplomacy and the wisdom in every word he shared. He was raised in Dawson, New Mexico by his grandmother, DoÃ±a Josefita Andazola. He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Reza; two children, Rose Marie and Patrick (Patricia); five grandchildren, Paloma Alicia, Jed (Candice), Tim, Robert (Angel), Nathan; three great-grandchildren, Annalise, Erika and Esperanza; two brothers, Rudy Martinez (Mary) and John Lancieri (Sheila); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Vernon Reza; and his mother, Julia Andazola Martinez. Henry retired from Hydro Conduit Corporation in 1991 after serving 33 years as Plant Manager in Albuquerque and CIO for the home office in Houston. When he was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, he served as President of the Parish Council, Liturgical Minister, Scout Leader and as Rector in the Cursillo Movement. He was instrumental in forming Troop 105. Friends may visit Thursday, September 26, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lomas and Tennessee. Prayer Vigil will begin at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lomas and Tennessee. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Our Lady of the Assumption School. Please visit our online guestbook for Henry at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 25, 2019