Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Lee Archuleta Jr.. View Sign

Henry Lee Archuleta Jr.







Henry Lee Archuleta, Jr. (3-20-1971 â€" 09-29-2011)



Little brother, I think of you often and mourn your life



constantly. Your death was your salvation as the life you were tasked to live was unbearable. Your days were numbered the day you entered this world. Called



"Dog" and beaten as a small child by the person who was



supposed to protect you, you never stood a chance. I am sorry it was easier to ignore your abuse than it was



to protect you. As they gather to celebrate the one who



viciously destroyed you, know that I will never forget



or hide what you endured. Although your life meant



nothing to them, it meant something to me and always will.



