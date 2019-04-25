Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gabaldon Mortuary 1000 Old Coors Drive SW Albuquerque , NM 87121 (505)-243-7861 Send Flowers Obituary

Herman Flores







Herman Flores,



age 79, born in Mountainair, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.



Mr. Flores is



survived by his



beloved wife,



Dorothy Flores;



children, Ramona Montoya and husband, Lionel, Julian Flores and husband, John Nooney, Maria Flores-Garcia, Fabian Flores and wife, Barbara; sisters, Carol Griego and Priscella Taylor; grandchildren, Teresa Chavez and husband, Al, Herman Garcia and Katharina Flores; five great-grandchildren and many other extended family and friends. Mr. Flores was a South Valley Man who loved his God, his family and his community.



A visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from



9:00 a.m. until



9:30 a.m. at



St. Anne Catholic Church, 1400



Arenal Rd. SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.



Interment will follow services at Mount Calvary Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be



Al Chavez, Herman Garcia, Vince Taylor, Martin



Flores, Peter Sisneros and Leo Gonzales. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cosme Pohl, Willie Baca and Louie Peralta.



Herman FloresHerman Flores,age 79, born in Mountainair, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.Mr. Flores issurvived by hisbeloved wife,Dorothy Flores;children, Ramona Montoya and husband, Lionel, Julian Flores and husband, John Nooney, Maria Flores-Garcia, Fabian Flores and wife, Barbara; sisters, Carol Griego and Priscella Taylor; grandchildren, Teresa Chavez and husband, Al, Herman Garcia and Katharina Flores; five great-grandchildren and many other extended family and friends. Mr. Flores was a South Valley Man who loved his God, his family and his community.A visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from9:00 a.m. until9:30 a.m. atSt. Anne Catholic Church, 1400Arenal Rd. SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.Interment will follow services at Mount Calvary Cemetery.Pallbearers will beAl Chavez, Herman Garcia, Vince Taylor, MartinFlores, Peter Sisneros and Leo Gonzales. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cosme Pohl, Willie Baca and Louie Peralta. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close