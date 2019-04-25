Herman Flores
Herman Flores,
age 79, born in Mountainair, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Mr. Flores is
survived by his
beloved wife,
Dorothy Flores;
children, Ramona Montoya and husband, Lionel, Julian Flores and husband, John Nooney, Maria Flores-Garcia, Fabian Flores and wife, Barbara; sisters, Carol Griego and Priscella Taylor; grandchildren, Teresa Chavez and husband, Al, Herman Garcia and Katharina Flores; five great-grandchildren and many other extended family and friends. Mr. Flores was a South Valley Man who loved his God, his family and his community.
A visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from
9:00 a.m. until
9:30 a.m. at
St. Anne Catholic Church, 1400
Arenal Rd. SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will follow services at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be
Al Chavez, Herman Garcia, Vince Taylor, Martin
Flores, Peter Sisneros and Leo Gonzales. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cosme Pohl, Willie Baca and Louie Peralta.
