Herman Harper
Herman Harper



Herman Harper, 93, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at home in Anthony, New Mexico. He is survived by his loving wife, Elsie (Woodward) Harper; sister, Bernadine Creagor; sister-in-law, Barbara Harper; step-sons, John Woodward and wife, Linda, and Stanley Woodward; step-daughter-in-law, Ydania Woodward; step-son, Johnnie Shipman and wife, Alea, and step-son-in-law, Bill Smith, from marriage to Wanda (Shipman) Harper; extended children, Sid Golden and wife, Lois, and Stan Golden and wife, Lisa, from marriage to Charlotte Golden; and his many nieces and nephews.

Herman was blessed to have his family tree filled with many step and extended children. They enriched his life with twenty-two grandchildren, forty-two great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Herman's relationships with his step and extended children confirm that "anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad". Herman is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Boyd, Billy, and Charles; step-son, Shelby Woodward; wife of 30 years, Wanda (Shipman) Harper; step-son, Marlan Shipman and wife, Sarah; and step-daughter, Darla Smith.

Services will be at French Mortuary 7121 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Friends may visit Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of choice in Herman's name.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 26, 2020.
