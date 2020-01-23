Herman J. "Bert" Berthold







Herman J. "Bert" Berthold of Peralta passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. He just recently celebrated his 91st birthday. Bert was born December 11th 1928 in Webster NY to the late Herman and the late Isobelle (Harold) Berthold. He retired from the US Air Force after serving our country for 20 years. He loved restoring cars and was a lifelong lover of country music, playing steel guitar and performing for many years until just recently.



Bert is survived by sons Brian, Wayne, Gary, and Rick (Leah), one daughter, Wendy (Dave) Seiflein, 11 grandchildren, three great-grand-daughters and two sisters Eleanor (Bruce) Kirchhoff, and Margaret (Robert) Hefner. He is also survived by his companion of many years, Shirley Edens. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a son Toby, a brother Gerald and a sister Mary Becker.



A funeral mass will be held Saturday January 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 3674 Highway 47, Peralta.



A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Bosque Farms Community Center, 950 N. Bosque Loop, Bosque Farms.



