Hershel Glenn "Papa" Cogdill, age 92, a resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Hershel was born in Cameron, NM on July 2, 1926 to the late Robert Chelcie and Bertie Nancy Cogdill. He was a farmer and basketball player in Wheatland, NM until graduation. He met and married the love of his life, Julie, in 1947, a marriage that lasted 60 beautiful years. After marrying Julie, they moved to Melrose where he started his career as a salesman. He was very successful and built a thriving career, working for years selling baked goods, lumber, and grocery supplies. After retiring, he worked for Hertz, as Julie would say, to support his golf habit. He was a kind, generous, honest, witty man beloved by all who met him. Hershel was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Cogdill; and his chosen son, John Smith. He is survived by his children, Greg Cogdill (Kelli), Donna Smith (Benny), Kari Hardesty (Bobby), Shelley Cogdill and Janet Smith; his five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH-Lomas. Hershel will be laid to rest with his beloved Julie on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Springer Cemetery, Springer, NM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Lakeview Manor, 28 Lakeview St. Los Lunas, NM 87031 or Ambercare of Belen, 420 N Main St, Belen, NM 87002. Please visit the online guestbook for Hershel at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
