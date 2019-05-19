Hester Marie (Tidwell) Di Bruno
Time and space do not allow us the opportunity to give you but a brief glimpse of the life our beloved mother lived for 91 years that came to a sudden close on this earth April 23, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM.
Please join us in remembering a life well lived on Wednesday May 22nd 10am at Sandia Baptist Church, 9429 Constitution NE (the corner of Moon and Constitution) in Albuquerque, NM. For more information of her life and donations that may be made in her name in lieu of flowers, please go to www.frenchfunerals.com or contact Sandia Baptist Church at (505) 292-2713
