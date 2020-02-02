Hester Mitchell

Hester "Bit" Mitchell, a woman of great FAITH and WISDOM, went peacefully on home to glory, on 01.21.2020, at the age of 86. Our Beloved "Bitty", born an identical twin, on 11.11.1933, in Rockford, AL., married and relocated to Albuquerque, in the mid-1960s. She will be greatly missed. A home going celebration will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1pm, at Daniel's Funeral Home, 1100 Coal Ave SE, with a burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Rev. Darnell Smith, Director, with Pastor Vester Smith officiating.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
