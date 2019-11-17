Richard R. Vanden Heuvel Jr.
Richard R.
Vanden Heuvel Jr., born June 4, 1945 in El Paso Texas quietly passed away at the age of 74. He lived the majority of his adult life in Albuquerque New Mexico. Richard worked for Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Company
as a lineman until
transitioning to the yellow pages. His final position was a long haul truck driver. An avid gun collector, fisherman, hunter and any other outdoor activity. A great chef, catering to many functions throughout Albuquerque. A giver to so many! Richard is survived by his son, Jason S. Vanden
Heuvel, his
grandson Arden Vanden Heuvel, his brother Charles Vanden Heuvel, and sister Amara Cudney.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 17, 2019