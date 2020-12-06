1/1
Hobart Boyer
1930 - 2020
Hobart Hercules Boyer was born on 03/25/1930 in Vado, NM. He left us on 11/30/2020. He was one of nine children. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and attended New Mexico A & M (now NMSU) before being drafted in the US Army. He returned to Las Cruces and wed Gertrude Fielder. This Union lasted 67years. They were the proud parents of one daughter, Marcia. After being a Letter Carrier for 31years, he retired from the US Postal Services. During his retirement, he and his wife traveled the US for Postal Conventions. He loved gardening, yard work and being a proud Spouse, Father, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa (affectionately called Grandpa Hobie).

He leaves to celebrate his life, his wife Gertrude, daughter, Marcia, Grandson, Brandon, and three great-grandsons, seven siblings, a whole lotta nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm and the Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 at his church, Phillips Chapel CME Church, 1401 Edith Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Follow the services on Facebook (Phillips Chapel) Mask are required for in person visitation.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Phillips Chapel CME Church
DEC
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Phillips Chapel CME Church
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Strong-Thorne
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 842-8800
