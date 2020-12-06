Hobart Hercules Boyer







Hobart Hercules Boyer was born on 03/25/1930 in Vado, NM. He left us on 11/30/2020. He was one of nine children. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and attended New Mexico A & M (now NMSU) before being drafted in the US Army. He returned to Las Cruces and wed Gertrude Fielder. This Union lasted 67years. They were the proud parents of one daughter, Marcia. After being a Letter Carrier for 31years, he retired from the US Postal Services. During his retirement, he and his wife traveled the US for Postal Conventions. He loved gardening, yard work and being a proud Spouse, Father, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa (affectionately called Grandpa Hobie).



He leaves to celebrate his life, his wife Gertrude, daughter, Marcia, Grandson, Brandon, and three great-grandsons, seven siblings, a whole lotta nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends.



Visitation will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm and the Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 at his church, Phillips Chapel CME Church, 1401 Edith Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102



Follow the services on Facebook (Phillips Chapel) Mask are required for in person visitation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store