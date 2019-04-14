Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Homer Ernest Milford. View Sign

Homer Ernest Milford died on 5 April 2019 at the age of 80 from complications stemming from COPD. Born near Osseo, Wisconsin, his family relocated to La Puebla, NM at an early age. After graduating from NMMI he attended University of New Mexico where he earned a BS in Biology and a Master's degree from the University of Idaho. In 1966, he returned to New Mexico to begin teaching Biology at the University of Albuquerque where he taught for 20 years. Following the closing of the University, he was the Environmental Coordinator for the Abandoned Mine Land Bureau in the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division. When he retired in 2003 he and his wife Deborah Garvey-Milford traveled extensively until his health declined. He is survived by his wife and four children. Elizabeth and her sons, Harry and Kastan, David Milford, Chris and Simone Mulvihill and their children Andrew and Carolyn, and Erin and Darren Mellas and their children, Cameron, Sophia, Max, and Dawson. He is also survived by three siblings, Robert Milford, Ellen Taft and Barbara Mason.



He served on numerous civic committees in the 1970s and 80s. In his second term as President of the New Mexico Zoological Society, he appointed a committee which was successful in getting funding for The Museum of Natural History. He was also President of the Bosque Society when the Rio Grande Nature Center was built and one of the founders of the New Mexico Chapter of the Nature Conservancy.



Homer was passionate about Early Spanish New World and the mining history of New Mexico. He was author or co-author on a number of technical reports, papers and books related to these subjects. He was also an avid collector of related documents. His collections have been donated to the University of New Mexico and to the Cerrillos Hills State Park, where they will be made available to future students of New Mexico history.



Memorial Services will be held at St. John XXIII on April 17th, 2019 at 12PM.



