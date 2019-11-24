Horace Orlando Garcia Jr. (1957 - 2019)
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Worship Center
1700 Atrisco Dr NW
Albuquerque, NM
Obituary
Horace Orlando Garcia Jr.



"Ride & Love Hard"



June 1st, 1957 - Nov. 17th, 2019



Horace Orlando Garcia Jr. was preceded in death by his

father Horace O. Garcia Sr. and brother Richard Garcia.

Survived by children; Joshua, Moses & Ruthie, nine

grandchildren, Mother Mary Garcia, siblings; Matthew

Lawrence, Cheryl, Boyd, Annie; Mother of children;

Yolanda Saldana.

If you would like to attend services the Garcia Family would appreciate it. Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Grace Worship Center 1700 Atrisco Dr NW

Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
