Horace Orlando Garcia Jr.
"Ride & Love Hard"
June 1st, 1957 - Nov. 17th, 2019
Horace Orlando Garcia Jr. was preceded in death by his
father Horace O. Garcia Sr. and brother Richard Garcia.
Survived by children; Joshua, Moses & Ruthie, nine
grandchildren, Mother Mary Garcia, siblings; Matthew
Lawrence, Cheryl, Boyd, Annie; Mother of children;
Yolanda Saldana.
If you would like to attend services the Garcia Family would appreciate it. Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Grace Worship Center 1700 Atrisco Dr NW
Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019