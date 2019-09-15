Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Christianson. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-892-9920 Celebration of Life at the family home Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Leroy "Chris" Christianson











June 11, 1919



- Sept. 12, 2019







At 100 years, 3 months and one day, Chris was truly one of the last of the Greatest Generation. Born in Kanas City, Missouri on June 11, 1919, to Felix and Edith Christianson, he grew up in Kansas City, Argentine, KS, St. Louis, Missouri, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Springfield, Illinois. He joined thKe Carpenter Union Apprenticeship program while in high school in Springfield in 1936. He was a lifelong (taking after his Father and Grandfather) heavy construction Union Carpenter and was the oldest member of Local 1319.



Dad married Lorraine Louise Murphy on Thanksgiving Day 1939 in Chicago. He worked on defense related projects until he enlisted in the United States Navy Construction Battalion (Seabees) in June 1943. Dad served proudly for 2 Â½ years with the Seabees (109-B-3) in the Marshall Islands, Pearl Harbor and Guam. He returned home to his family in Galesburg, Illinois at Christmas 1945. Daughter Judy and son Eric were born in Peoria, Illinois and the family then moved to Ventura, California, where Chris was deployed from Port Hueneme to the Pacific theatre in December 1943. Son Val started out in Ventura and the family then returned briefly to Galesburg before moving to Albuquerque permanently in 1954. Dad and Mon enjoyed road trips in their Airstream, Avion and Ford motor home before building the family cabin in 1992 in the Zuni Mountains. They loved the Mountain cabin so much. Mom passed in 2010 and Chris and Val traveled the country to see Eric in Kentucky, Death Valley, Port Hueneme again, Colorado, spring training in Mesa, Arizona, and even to Wrigley Field where they saw the Cubbies win two!



Chris was a proud Chicago Cubs fan and Carpenter Union member until the end. He is survived by his daughter Judith Lee Matteucci of Albuquerque; son Eric Howard Christianson of Lexington, Kentucky; son Val Wayne Christianson of Albuquerque; grandson Scott Allen Christianson of San Rafael, California; granddaughter Liv Erin Gamble, her husband Dan and daughter Dallyn, of Hebron, Kentucky; grandson Brian James Matteucci, wife Mary, daughter Tiffany, Madeline, Megan and son Luke of Albuquerque; granddaughter Paula McClay, husband Sam, son Wil, and daughter Jane of Albuquerque; grandson David John Matteucci, wife Kendra, daughter Kayla and son Seth of Albuquerque; and great granddaughter Shelby Adair of Los Angeles, California.



Chris was a master carpenter who trained many an apprentice. Our love, admiration and respect will ever be with you. You will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will take place at the family home on Monday, September 16, 2019. Please no flowers or mementos.



