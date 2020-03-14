Howard Ray Calkins
Howard Ray Calkins, 95, passed away on March
9, 2020 in
Edgewood, New Mexico. He was born on July 10, 1924 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Howard was a charter member of the 1st Baptist Church of
Edgewood, NM, member of the Elks Club Lodge 172 out of Albuquerque, NM, Life member of the American Legion Post 49 and the Volunteer Edgewood Fire Department for 26 years. Howard was the original Owner/Operator of Edgewood Water Utility Inc. from 1963-1995, Mayor of Edgewood from 2000-2004 and a member of the Edgewood Town Council. Howard was extremely active in the Edgewood community and will be deeply missed by his family,
friends and community. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Ethel (Bassett) Calkins; wife, Loreene Rhoten; brothers, Leroy and Robert and sisters, Wilma, Melba and Vi. He is survived by his companion, Margaret Rosholt; stepson, Mark Rhoten and wife Debbie; daughters, Sandra Sandorskey and husband Joe, Carol O'Dell, Karen Carr and husband John and Jan Nagy and husband John. Howard was blessed with numerous grandchildren. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Harris Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty, NM at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Tony Jaramillo Jr. will officiate.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 14, 2020