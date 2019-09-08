Hugh Charles Endres
Hugh Charles Endres, age 87, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born in Muenster, TX on January 23, 1932, to Roy R. and Annie Herr Endres. Hugh attended Sacred Heart High school in Muenster, TX and Subiaco Academy in Subiaco, AK. He received his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Mexico. Hugh joined the Navy and served in the Korean war and was stationed in the Philippines. He married Mary Hanson Endres on August 11, 2013.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian Morgan Endres.
Hugh is survived by wife, Mary Endres; sister, Marjorie Endres; brother-in-law, Gene LaGesse; his sons, Brian H. Endres and wife Marguerite and Kelly L. Endres and wife Donna; grandsons, Logan Endres and Ty Endres; and his extended family in Texas and California.
Hugh was a natural athlete from youth excelling at football, tennis, and softball. His passion as an adult was golf second only to his two sons, Brian and Kelly. He loved New Mexico as much as his childhood home of Muenster, TX and family home in Orange, CA. Hugh was known as a gentleman to most and was loved by many. He was a member of the Solo Club, Chamisa Hills Country Club and Alta Vista Golf Club.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am at Solo Club, 2500 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107.
