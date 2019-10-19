Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh J. Horan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hugh J. Horan







Hugh J. Horan died on



October 7th from



Myelodysplastic syn-



drome. The disease and susceptibility to infection progressed much faster than expected but as Hugh himself declared "Please know that I am not distraught or panicked over all this, and am grateful for having been granted a long and meaningful life. I do not know what exactly awaits us after death, but I do know that it will be good, because God is good."



Born into an extended, Irish-American family in 1936 New York City, Hugh was a child of the Great Depression. Encouraged by his parents, uncles and community to use education to its best purpose, Hugh attended Regis High School and Fordham University. He continued his education at Scolasticat St. Louis in Carthage, Tunisia where he was a Brother in Christ of the Society of the Missionaries of Africa. In 1965, Hugh graduated with an MA from Loyola University and, in 1972, a PhD from Northwestern University.



His professional life reflected his desire to make a meaningful difference: twelve years working in Africa; teaching at the University of Notre Dame, National Theological College (Malawi), Northwestern, Highlands and UNM; project



director/supervisor of programs on Human Nutrition & Hunger, Polio Plus Program, Joint Center for Poverty Research and others.



Hugh lived and often quoted the Canterbury Tales "Gladly Learn & Gladly Teach." As adjunct faculty at UNM, he taught in Religious Studies and Africana Studies. He enjoyed presenting and exploring lectures with peers at Oasis and several churches and synagogues.



Hugh's life was filled with friends from all corners of the world, family from all parts of the United States, fellow travelers of faith, and friends of Bill W - all of them deeply loved and appreciated. In 2001, he married Marchele Hise who found him to be the most amazing and loving man and will miss him terribly.



Funeral Mass will held October 25th at 1:00 pm, St Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 2903 Cabezon Rd, Rio Rancho 87124.



Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019

