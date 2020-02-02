|
|
Hugh Lee Kelley
Hugh Lee Kelley left this world on January 29, 2020, joining his wife of 62 years, Donna, who recently passed. Hugh left behind four children, Guy Kelley, Cindy Robens (Dean), Bryan Kelley, Judy Simpson (Tommie); nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Sue & Joyce (Bob); along with countless cousins and extended family. He was born in Michigan to Herb and Gloria Kelley on March 24, 1937, and moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1973 with his family. He fought a battle with Lewy Body Dementia and the disease finally overcame him.
A Memorial Service for Hugh's life will be held at FRENCH â€" Westside on Thursday, February 6th at 10:00 a.m. A Reception will follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Hugh at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020