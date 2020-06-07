Hugh S. Elder Jr.







Hugh Elder died of natural causes May 23, 2020. He was born in Monroe, Georgia, on December 17, 1926. He grew up during the Great Depression, served in the US Army Air Corps in Germany in World War II, and was the first in his family to earn a college degree: a Bachelor's in Mathematics from the University of Georgia, Athens. In Monroe High School he played on the Varsity basketball team. As a young man he was an avid hunter, billiards enthusiast, and golfer.



He worked in the US Civil Service for the Department of Defense at various Air Force bases and the Pentagon. He served in the Cold War his entire career, working on missile programs such as Atlas, Jupiter, Minuteman, and Titan, and on early warning systems. He also worked on the Gemini and Apollo space programs. He served as a Scout master in southern California, and was a disciplined swimmer and weight lifter. He served as an excellent role model for others on aging well.



He is survived by his three children, Shannon, Amy, and Tom; by his sisters Sarah and Marianne; and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Tate Elder and Hugh Shannon Elder, Sr., and by his sisters Betty and



Lucille.





