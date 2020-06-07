Hugh S. Elder Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugh S. Elder Jr.



Hugh Elder died of natural causes May 23, 2020. He was born in Monroe, Georgia, on December 17, 1926. He grew up during the Great Depression, served in the US Army Air Corps in Germany in World War II, and was the first in his family to earn a college degree: a Bachelor's in Mathematics from the University of Georgia, Athens. In Monroe High School he played on the Varsity basketball team. As a young man he was an avid hunter, billiards enthusiast, and golfer.

He worked in the US Civil Service for the Department of Defense at various Air Force bases and the Pentagon. He served in the Cold War his entire career, working on missile programs such as Atlas, Jupiter, Minuteman, and Titan, and on early warning systems. He also worked on the Gemini and Apollo space programs. He served as a Scout master in southern California, and was a disciplined swimmer and weight lifter. He served as an excellent role model for others on aging well.

He is survived by his three children, Shannon, Amy, and Tom; by his sisters Sarah and Marianne; and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Tate Elder and Hugh Shannon Elder, Sr., and by his sisters Betty and

Lucille.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved