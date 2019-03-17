|
|
Humbert Dwight Williams
Humbert Dwight Williams, 66, beloved brother, was called to his eternal resting place on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The oldest of four children, he was born on Sunday, February 1, 1953 in Albuquerque, NM, to Raymond R. and Julea Geraldine Williams. He is survived by his sisters, Flora Latham and Aimee Williams; nieces, Saki Chavez and Akari Latham (Markus); nephews, Mathew Williams and Joshua Williams; great-niece, Keiri; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved brother, Raymond A. Williams; and nephew, Jon Williams. A lifelong resident of Albuquerque, Humbert served in the Air National Guard, enjoyed sharing his knowledge, and was a great family historian. Humbert will be missed by all who loved him. Friends may visit Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 5:00 p.m. â€" 8:00 p.m. at FRENCH- University. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH-University. Please visit our online guestbook for Humbert at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019