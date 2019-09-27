Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Carrillo. View Sign Service Information Rosary 6:30 PM Queen of Heaven Parish Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Queen of Heaven Parish Rosary 10:00 AM St. Anne's Catholic Church Alcalde , NM View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Anne's Catholic Church Alcalde , NM View Map Burial Following Services La Morada de Alcalde Alcalde , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ida Carrillo







Ida Sanchez Carrillo, 83, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Ida was born on January 30, 1936 in Alcalde, NM, the daughter of Louisa Vialpando Sanchez and Antonio Sanchez. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Dr. Federico Martinez Carrillo, her parents, her eldest brother Paul Sanchez and his wife Marina Sanchez, her brother Eddie Sanchez and his wife Carmen Sanchez, and baby sister Barbara Sanchez. She leaves behind her sisters Dora Medina, Donna Shadoan, Mabel Marquez, Rita Sanchez, and Susan Beaman. Her two daughters, Paula Carrillo Gonzales and Ana Carrillo Seligman and her husband James A. Seligman survive her. She was an inspiration to her grandchildren Mariana Gonzales Sisneros and her husband Johnny Sisneros, Louisa Gonzales, Theresa Seligman and her husband Jason McMahon, Francisco Gonzales and his wife Marissa Gonzales, Joseph Seligman and his girlfriend Tiannah Morales, Lucas Seligman, Angelina Gonzales, and Daniel Seligman. Ida was also a loving great grandmother to Adrian Richard Sisneros, Mila Ida Sisneros, and Cadence Catarina McMahon. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, and other family members whom she loved so much. She was an educator who began her career at the Santo Domingo Public Schools and continued on to be a professor at the University of New Mexico and New Mexico Highlands University. She was a restaurant connoisseur, movie buff, and world traveler. She prayed the rosary every night, loved hearing stories of Jesus, and was a dedicated member of Queen of Heaven Parish, including being a part of the Spanish choir, member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Society. She was also a member of the Morada de Alcalde. Ida will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.



A Rosary at the Queen of Heaven Parish will be held Monday, September 30th at 6:30 PM. The Mass will also be at Queen of Heaven on Tuesday, October 1st at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow immediately after in the Parish Hall. Arrangements by Riverside Mortuary.



Burial will be held October 5th in Alcalde, NM where she will be laid to rest with her mother in the family plot. There will be a rosary at 10:00 AM, and a mass at 11:00 AM in St. Anne's Catholic Church. Final resting place will be at La Morada de Alcalde with a reception after.



