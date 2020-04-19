Ida Paz Gonzalez
Ida Paz Gonzalez, 88, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with kidney disease. She was born Friday, April 24, 1931 in Albuquerque to Enrique and Eduvijen Paz. Until health issues prevented her from participating, she was an active member of the St. Bernadette church community and a proud volunteer and participant at Bear Canyon Senior Center. She was an exceptional cook, homemaker and strict, but loving mom, with a sharp sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Americo Gonzalez; grandson, Daniel Kimber; and three brothers. Mrs. Gonzalez is survived by four daughters, Evelina (Orval), Yolanda (Chester), Dolores (Bill) and Vivian (Mike); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Juanito Paz; and a beloved niece, Carmelita Griego. The family would like to thank Michelle and her staff at the North Valley Share Your Care facility for giving Ida a place to be among friends for the past three years. Private services have been held. Interment took place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be made in Ida's memory to Share Your Care, North Valley, PO Box 35101, Albuquerque NM 87176. Please visit our online guestbook for Ida at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020