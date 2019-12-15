Ida Smelser
Ida Smelser, 95, beloved wife and mother, left us peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Ida was born Friday, August 1, 1924, in Onida, South Dakota, to George and Ruth McMacken as the youngest of seven siblings Edythe, Mabel, Naomi, Robert, Leslie and Kenneth.
She was a true adventurer and loved family fun. Ida supported the WWII effort at home as a bomb inspector. As a long-term resident of Albuquerque, NM, Ida was an oral surgical assistant and helped start the program at UNM. Whether it was an RV trip with friends or the sunny sands of Hawaii, Ida loved to travel. She was a 60-year member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Ida had a zest for life and embraced every moment with those she loved.
She is survived by her son, John Smelser and wife Yolanda; daughter, Ruth Smelser; grandchildren, Ian, Heather, Jennifer, Xander and wife Evann, and Marnie; as well as great-grandchildren, Christopher, Geoffrey, Jacob, Stephen, Tristin, Joel, Brenan, Parker; and great-great-granddaughter, Aurora. Ida was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, of almost 70 years marriage; son, Les; daughter, Mary Lee (Marnie); as well as her parents and siblings.
Ida was deeply loved and her playful moxy will be missed by all that knew her.
Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 9315 Candelaria Rd. NE 87112. Please visit our online guestbook for Ida at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 15, 2019