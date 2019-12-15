Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Smelser. View Sign Service Information Service 3:00 PM Covenant Presbyterian Church 9315 Candelaria Rd. NE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ida Smelser







Ida Smelser, 95, beloved wife and mother, left us peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Ida was born Friday, August 1, 1924, in Onida, South Dakota, to George and Ruth McMacken as the youngest of seven siblings Edythe, Mabel, Naomi, Robert, Leslie and Kenneth.



She was a true adventurer and loved family fun. Ida supported the WWII effort at home as a bomb inspector. As a long-term resident of Albuquerque, NM, Ida was an oral surgical assistant and helped start the program at UNM. Whether it was an RV trip with friends or the sunny sands of Hawaii, Ida loved to travel. She was a 60-year member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Ida had a zest for life and embraced every moment with those she loved.



She is survived by her son, John Smelser and wife Yolanda; daughter, Ruth Smelser; grandchildren, Ian, Heather, Jennifer, Xander and wife Evann, and Marnie; as well as great-grandchildren, Christopher, Geoffrey, Jacob, Stephen, Tristin, Joel, Brenan, Parker; and great-great-granddaughter, Aurora. Ida was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, of almost 70 years marriage; son, Les; daughter, Mary Lee (Marnie); as well as her parents and siblings.



Ida was deeply loved and her playful moxy will be missed by all that knew her.



Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 9315 Candelaria Rd. NE 87112. Please visit our online guestbook for Ida at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Ida SmelserIda Smelser, 95, beloved wife and mother, left us peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Ida was born Friday, August 1, 1924, in Onida, South Dakota, to George and Ruth McMacken as the youngest of seven siblings Edythe, Mabel, Naomi, Robert, Leslie and Kenneth.She was a true adventurer and loved family fun. Ida supported the WWII effort at home as a bomb inspector. As a long-term resident of Albuquerque, NM, Ida was an oral surgical assistant and helped start the program at UNM. Whether it was an RV trip with friends or the sunny sands of Hawaii, Ida loved to travel. She was a 60-year member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Ida had a zest for life and embraced every moment with those she loved.She is survived by her son, John Smelser and wife Yolanda; daughter, Ruth Smelser; grandchildren, Ian, Heather, Jennifer, Xander and wife Evann, and Marnie; as well as great-grandchildren, Christopher, Geoffrey, Jacob, Stephen, Tristin, Joel, Brenan, Parker; and great-great-granddaughter, Aurora. Ida was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, of almost 70 years marriage; son, Les; daughter, Mary Lee (Marnie); as well as her parents and siblings.Ida was deeply loved and her playful moxy will be missed by all that knew her.Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 9315 Candelaria Rd. NE 87112. Please visit our online guestbook for Ida at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close