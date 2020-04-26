Ida V. Rivera
Ida V. Rivera, a life-long resident of Santa Rosa passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, on her 74th birthday, surrounded by her loving family.
Ida was born to the home of Antonio and Ana (Sandoval) Velasquez on April 21, 1946 in Santa Rosa, NM. She graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1964. She married the love of her life, Robert E. Rivera in 1964 and they made their home in Santa Rosa where they raised six children, whom Ida was very proud of. Together they owned and operated several businesses, which included Robert E. Rivera Construction Company and RER Redi Mix. When they were able to get away, they enjoyed traveling.
Ida was a devout Catholic and a member of the Santa Rosa De Lima Parish. She was a charter member of the Catholic Daughters, a member of the Sacred Heart Society and the Altar Society.
Ida is preceded in death by her parents; Antonio and Ana Velasquez, stepmother; Vera Velasquez, an infant brother, her sister; Mary Valverde and her in-laws; Max and Dora Rivera.
Ida is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert E.Rivera. Her children and their spouses; Anthony (Agnes) Rivera of Albuquerque, Yvette (Richard) Griego of Santa Rosa, Loretta (Bruce) Lopez of Albuquerque, Dominica Garnand of Albuquerque, Roberta (Dave) Chavez of Santa Rosa and Eric (Melissa) Rivera of Grand Junction, Colorado and 19 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, and one on the way. She is also survived by her sisters; Bertha (Steve) Pino and Yolanda Mae (Harold) Baca of Albuquerque, Lolly Lopez of Orlando, Florida and her brother; Bernie (Maryanne) Velasquez of Morrison, Colorado. She is also survived by her brother and sisters-in-law; Max (Patricia) Rivera, Cathy Apodaca of Albuquerque and Yolanda Rivera of Santa Rosa as well as a host of nephews, nieces and family and friends.
Serving as Pallbearers are; Jason Griego, Derek Rivera, Marcus Lopez, Ryan Lopez, Lucas Lopez and Darren Chavez. Honorary Pallbearers will be the rest of Ida's grandchildren.
All services are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 923 S. Third St., Santa Rosa, NM 88435. 575-472-3369. To place an online tribute please visit
www.chavezfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020