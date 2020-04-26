Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida V. Rivera. View Sign Service Information Chavez Funeral Home 923 South 3rd Street Santa Rosa , NM 88435 (505)-472-3369 Send Flowers Obituary

Ida V. Rivera







Ida V. Rivera, a life-long resident of Santa Rosa passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, on her 74th birthday, surrounded by her loving family.



Ida was born to the home of Antonio and Ana (Sandoval) Velasquez on April 21, 1946 in Santa Rosa, NM. She graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1964. She married the love of her life, Robert E. Rivera in 1964 and they made their home in Santa Rosa where they raised six children, whom Ida was very proud of. Together they owned and operated several businesses, which included Robert E. Rivera Construction Company and RER Redi Mix. When they were able to get away, they enjoyed traveling.



Ida was a devout Catholic and a member of the Santa Rosa De Lima Parish. She was a charter member of the Catholic Daughters, a member of the Sacred Heart Society and the Altar Society.



Ida is preceded in death by her parents; Antonio and Ana Velasquez, stepmother; Vera Velasquez, an infant brother, her sister; Mary Valverde and her in-laws; Max and Dora Rivera.



Ida is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert E.Rivera. Her children and their spouses; Anthony (Agnes) Rivera of Albuquerque, Yvette (Richard) Griego of Santa Rosa, Loretta (Bruce) Lopez of Albuquerque, Dominica Garnand of Albuquerque, Roberta (Dave) Chavez of Santa Rosa and Eric (Melissa) Rivera of Grand Junction, Colorado and 19 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, and one on the way. She is also survived by her sisters; Bertha (Steve) Pino and Yolanda Mae (Harold) Baca of Albuquerque, Lolly Lopez of Orlando, Florida and her brother; Bernie (Maryanne) Velasquez of Morrison, Colorado. She is also survived by her brother and sisters-in-law; Max (Patricia) Rivera, Cathy Apodaca of Albuquerque and Yolanda Rivera of Santa Rosa as well as a host of nephews, nieces and family and friends.



Serving as Pallbearers are; Jason Griego, Derek Rivera, Marcus Lopez, Ryan Lopez, Lucas Lopez and Darren Chavez. Honorary Pallbearers will be the rest of Ida's grandchildren.



All services are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 923 S. Third St., Santa Rosa, NM 88435. 575-472-3369. To place an online tribute please visit



www.chavezfuneralhome.com.



Ida V. RiveraIda V. Rivera, a life-long resident of Santa Rosa passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, on her 74th birthday, surrounded by her loving family.Ida was born to the home of Antonio and Ana (Sandoval) Velasquez on April 21, 1946 in Santa Rosa, NM. She graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1964. She married the love of her life, Robert E. Rivera in 1964 and they made their home in Santa Rosa where they raised six children, whom Ida was very proud of. Together they owned and operated several businesses, which included Robert E. Rivera Construction Company and RER Redi Mix. When they were able to get away, they enjoyed traveling.Ida was a devout Catholic and a member of the Santa Rosa De Lima Parish. She was a charter member of the Catholic Daughters, a member of the Sacred Heart Society and the Altar Society.Ida is preceded in death by her parents; Antonio and Ana Velasquez, stepmother; Vera Velasquez, an infant brother, her sister; Mary Valverde and her in-laws; Max and Dora Rivera.Ida is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert E.Rivera. Her children and their spouses; Anthony (Agnes) Rivera of Albuquerque, Yvette (Richard) Griego of Santa Rosa, Loretta (Bruce) Lopez of Albuquerque, Dominica Garnand of Albuquerque, Roberta (Dave) Chavez of Santa Rosa and Eric (Melissa) Rivera of Grand Junction, Colorado and 19 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, and one on the way. She is also survived by her sisters; Bertha (Steve) Pino and Yolanda Mae (Harold) Baca of Albuquerque, Lolly Lopez of Orlando, Florida and her brother; Bernie (Maryanne) Velasquez of Morrison, Colorado. She is also survived by her brother and sisters-in-law; Max (Patricia) Rivera, Cathy Apodaca of Albuquerque and Yolanda Rivera of Santa Rosa as well as a host of nephews, nieces and family and friends.Serving as Pallbearers are; Jason Griego, Derek Rivera, Marcus Lopez, Ryan Lopez, Lucas Lopez and Darren Chavez. Honorary Pallbearers will be the rest of Ida's grandchildren.All services are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 923 S. Third St., Santa Rosa, NM 88435. 575-472-3369. To place an online tribute please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close