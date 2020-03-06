Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ila Faye Lermuseaux. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ila Faye Lermuseaux was born on Friday, August 21, 1931 in Goree, TX to William Henry Steward and Myrtle Lee Barnett. She passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 88. She was the 11th child in her family and they moved several times while Henry share cropped in Goree, Benjamin, and Shamrock, TX. Faye graduated from Shamrock High School and lived at home with her mother and brother until she moved to Amarillo to work. She eventually worked at the phone company, and transferred to Albuquerque, NM where several of her brothers lived. She met the love of her life Leo Gene Lermuseaux and they lived in Bernalillo the remainder of their lives. They raised eight children with love and discipline, surrounded by family and friends. Visit the family home on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:00 â€" 4:00 p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Ila at



