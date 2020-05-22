Ilene Hamling







Ilene Hamling, 83, of Albuquerque NM passed away on May 12, 2020. She was born in Beeler KS to Ben and Ava Orrell one of six children. She was married to her high school sweetheart from Hugo CO Mike Hamling for 63 years the loving mother of three boys.



Ilene was a lover of life whose passion was her family. After their marriage in 1957 Ilene and Mike embarked on a lifelong journey that included stops in Alaska, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico. Wherever they were she made it HOME. After retirement from Blue Cross she enjoyed traveling with her husband and grandchildren. Among her many passions were reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, camping, being outdoors, cooking and the wheel. But perhaps her greatest joy was sharing her love of everything with her kids and Grandchildren. Ilene was always there with a shoulder to cry on, a hug and smile, and a meal or recipe to share.



Ilene was the heart and soul of her family and will be dearly missed. She was predeceased by her parents Ben and Ava Orrell and her second son Jimmy. She is survived by her beloved husband Mike, sons Joe, and Tony, daughter in law Roxannn, grandchildren Tim, Sailor, Gunar, Kim, and Jessica. Also, five Siblings, many Nieces, Nephews, and Great Grandchildren.



Services for Ilene to be held at a later date.





