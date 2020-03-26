Ilene Wheeler

Ilene Wheeler, 88, was called to Heaven on Thursday, January 30, 2020 while surrounded by family and an abundant amount of love. Sister, mother, aunt, Nana, and friend - Ilene was cherished by so many. A beautiful person and a true lady, she appreciated music, nature, baking, the Southwest, and time with her family above all else. Ilene walked with the Lord and left a lasting legacy in the hearts and minds of those who knew her. We love and miss you.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 26, 2020
