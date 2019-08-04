Ina Webb
Ina was born
May 17, 1929
from humble
beginning as a
daughter of a
sharecropper. She was born
in Bristow, Oklahoma, to DeRoss Lindsay and Myrtle Knox Lindsay. She was the second child of four. She passed away on July 26, 2019. She met the love of her life, Roy W. Webb. They were married in 1950 and moved to Albuquerque in 1951. From this union four children were born; Sandra Elaine Gray, Myrtle Luella Webb, Valerie Eliece Webb Jaramillo and Roy Allen Webb III. Ina worked 38 years for the City of Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico for Traffic Violations
Bureau where she retired as Director. Ina is survived by her sister, Katherine L. Nutt and other family
members.
Visitation will
be held Monday, August 5, 2019,
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Strong-Thorne Chapel, 1100 Coal Ave. SE. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11:00 am, at Phillips Chapel Christian Methodist
Episcopal Church, 1401 Edith Blvd SE. Interment to follow at Fairview Memorial Park. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019