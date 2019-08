Ina WebbIna was bornMay 17, 1929from humblebeginning as adaughter of asharecropper. She was bornin Bristow, Oklahoma, to DeRoss Lindsay and Myrtle Knox Lindsay. She was the second child of four. She passed away on July 26, 2019. She met the love of her life, Roy W. Webb. They were married in 1950 and moved to Albuquerque in 1951. From this union four children were born; Sandra Elaine Gray, Myrtle Luella Webb, Valerie Eliece Webb Jaramillo and Roy Allen Webb III. Ina worked 38 years for the City of Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico for Traffic ViolationsBureau where she retired as Director. Ina is survived by her sister, Katherine L. Nutt and other familymembers.Visitation willbe held Monday, August 5, 2019,6:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Strong-Thorne Chapel, 1100 Coal Ave. SE. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11:00 am, at Phillips Chapel Christian MethodistEpiscopal Church, 1401 Edith Blvd SE. Interment to follow at Fairview Memorial Park. To view information or leave a condolence please visit