Ira Tilton Holt, age 88, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Ira was born November 6, 1930 to Henry and Carol Holt, in Covina, California.

Among many accomplishments, Ira attended Northrop Aero Institute, served in the Korean War and Vietnam, retired from the New Mexico Air National Guard and Sandia National Labs as an Aerodynamic Engineer. He was married to the love of his life, Charlene A. (Belt) Holt, for 67 years. Ira loved to hunt and fish, as well as serving for years on the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife. Two of those years, he served as President of the Montana Wildlife Federation.

Ira is survived by his wife, Charlene; four children, Michael (Elaine), Shelley (John), Lucinda (Michael), Mathew (Diane); 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Donations in Ira's name may be made to Marcus Daly Hospice, 1200 Westwood Dr., Hamilton, MT 59840.

www.dalyleachchapel.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 9, 2019
