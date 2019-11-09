Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ira Tilton Holt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary









Ira Tilton Holt, age 88, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Ira was born November 6, 1930 to Henry and Carol Holt, in Covina, California.



Among many accomplishments, Ira attended Northrop Aero Institute, served in the Korean War and Vietnam, retired from the New Mexico Air National Guard and Sandia National Labs as an Aerodynamic Engineer. He was married to the love of his life, Charlene A. (Belt) Holt, for 67 years. Ira loved to hunt and fish, as well as serving for years on the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife. Two of those years, he served as President of the Montana Wildlife Federation.



Ira is survived by his wife, Charlene; four children, Michael (Elaine), Shelley (John), Lucinda (Michael), Mathew (Diane); 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.



Donations in Ira's name may be made to Marcus Daly Hospice, 1200 Westwood Dr., Hamilton, MT 59840. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.dalyleachchapel.com



Ira Tilton HoltIra Tilton Holt, age 88, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Ira was born November 6, 1930 to Henry and Carol Holt, in Covina, California.Among many accomplishments, Ira attended Northrop Aero Institute, served in the Korean War and Vietnam, retired from the New Mexico Air National Guard and Sandia National Labs as an Aerodynamic Engineer. He was married to the love of his life, Charlene A. (Belt) Holt, for 67 years. Ira loved to hunt and fish, as well as serving for years on the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife. Two of those years, he served as President of the Montana Wildlife Federation.Ira is survived by his wife, Charlene; four children, Michael (Elaine), Shelley (John), Lucinda (Michael), Mathew (Diane); 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.Donations in Ira's name may be made to Marcus Daly Hospice, 1200 Westwood Dr., Hamilton, MT 59840. Condolences may be left for the family at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close