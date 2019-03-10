Irene B. Lucero

Irene B. Lucero passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 8:15 a.m. at St Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church with a Mass to follow, 9:00 a.m. at 5901 St Josephs Dr. NW. Interment will follow, 1:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 501 N. Guadalupe St. Please visit our online guest book for Irene at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
