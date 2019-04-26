Irene Baca Rivera
Also known as
Queen of San
Jose, age 87,
passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.
She was born in
Bernalillo, NM on September 12,
1931, to Santiago and Filomena
Montoya Baca.
Irene put faith
and her family first.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fermin Rivera, and daughter, Dianne Rivera.
Irene is survived by three children: Gilbert Rivera; Shirley Villegas and her husband, Jose; Patrick Rivera; grandchildren
Amanda Sena, Stephanie Valencia, Alyssa Chaves, Gabe Rivera, Nicholas Rivera and Jason Chaves, 11 great grandchildren and brother, Jimmy Baca of
Peralta, NM.
A Visitation will be from 12-1pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with a Rosary to be recited at 1:00 pm at San Jose Parish, 2401 Broadway Blvd. SE. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Albuquerque.
Pallbearers will be Gabe Rivera, Nicholas Rivera, AJ Chaves, Cisco Sena, Chris Chavez, Izaiah Chaves, Deven Pena and Andrew Sena. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2019