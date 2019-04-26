Irene Baca Rivera (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Baca Rivera.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-243-5222
Obituary
Send Flowers

Irene Baca Rivera



Also known as

Queen of San

Jose, age 87,

passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

She was born in

Bernalillo, NM on September 12,

1931, to Santiago and Filomena

Montoya Baca.

Irene put faith

and her family first.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fermin Rivera, and daughter, Dianne Rivera.

Irene is survived by three children: Gilbert Rivera; Shirley Villegas and her husband, Jose; Patrick Rivera; grandchildren

Amanda Sena, Stephanie Valencia, Alyssa Chaves, Gabe Rivera, Nicholas Rivera and Jason Chaves, 11 great grandchildren and brother, Jimmy Baca of

Peralta, NM.

A Visitation will be from 12-1pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with a Rosary to be recited at 1:00 pm at San Jose Parish, 2401 Broadway Blvd. SE. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Albuquerque.

Pallbearers will be Gabe Rivera, Nicholas Rivera, AJ Chaves, Cisco Sena, Chris Chavez, Izaiah Chaves, Deven Pena and Andrew Sena. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.