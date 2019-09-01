Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Bentley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Evelyn (Hogue) Bentley, age 94, born September 17, 1924, in Chandler, OK, and a resident of Albuquerque for over 23 years, passed peacefully into the arms of her loving Heavenly Father on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years, Rev. Albert A. Bentley, with whom she served as a devoted wife and partner in ministry, during his 60+ years as pastor, missionary-teacher, author and administrator for the Church of God (Anderson, IN) in English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, African-American and Native-American ministries in a number of places, including Southwestern USA, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. Early in their marriage, while Albert served as a B-29 Flight Engineer during WWII, Irene faithfully followed him to wherever he was stationed, traveling by train with their baby daughter. She was a loving, dedicated and supportive mother. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia (Ginger); and preceded in death by her sons, Jerry and Larry; and her great-grandson, Makai La Flamme.



Irene expressed her deep faith and commitment by making her home and the well-being of her family a top priority, as well as selfless, sacrificial service to others in her life, and excelling in hospitality and generosity. She had boundless energy, creativity and resourcefulness, as well as many gifts and talents, which she used primarily to meet someone else's need or to enable them to realize their own goals, dreams and potential. She was a talented musician, a wonderful homemaker and cook, had artistic talent and was a skilled seamstress. She had a vibrant personality, great sense of humor, quick wit and livened up any gathering or activity she participated in. Toward the end of her husband's career, Irene had her own independent career as a writer and taught Spanish and World Culture at Bradshaw HS in Prescott, AZ, where she and Al served in various capacities for over 30 years, prior to returning to Albuquerque in their retirement years.



Other survivors include her brother and wife, Melvin and Cindy Hogue; sister-in-law and husband, Evelyn and Paul Findley; two daughters-in-law, Carol Bentley and Janet Bentley; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wade and Amie Hogue; six of her seven siblings; several brothers-/sisters-in law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and her parents-in-law, Frank and Gladys Bentley.



The Bentley family wish to express their heartfelt gratitude for the loving support of our many friends and relatives, as well as the special care Irene received from Amazing Grace Personal Care Services, Presbyterian Home Hospice, The New Beginnings Senior Living, and the staff, ministries and congregation of Heights First Church of the Nazarene.



Memorial Services celebrating Irene's life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Heights First Church of the Nazarene, 8401 Paseo del Norte NE.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in her honor either by check, mailed to: COG Ministries; P.O. Box 2420; Anderson, IN 46018 (on the memo line of the check, please write: In honor of Irene E. Bentley, Latin American Mission, Project #42.30994), or if preferred, gifts may be made electronically in her honor at the website:



