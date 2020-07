Irene Chavez







Happy Birthday Irene!



I'm sure you know how much your family misses you. We smile when we hear the song, Si Nos Dejan, and



hold back the tears whenever it rains.



I'm sure all of you in Heaven have heard about the



Pandemic and continued racism here on earth......



We pray daily for healing. We love you and miss you!



Cathy



PS - Say hello to Agnes!





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store