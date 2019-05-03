Irene Ortiz Hovey







We thought and hoped this day would never



come. With the deepest, stron-



gest love we have in our hearts, we said goodbye to our beautiful



Irene early in the morning of May 1, 2019. She was 79.



Irene Ortiz Hovey was born in Pueblo, Colorado to Fermin and Rose Ortiz. The family



moved to Albuquerque and Irene was named Albuquerque High School's first Hispanic homecoming queen. She went on to help challenged children as a Special Education Assistant. She shared 62 beautiful, adventure-filled years of marriage with Bill Hovey, whose heart has a new empty space that will never be filled. Together, the two built a large loyal family that includes countless longtime cherished friends they met along the way.



Irene cared nothing of money or material things. If she had a kitchen full of laughing people, she was at peace. If you were a stranger to her at an airport, you wouldn't be for long. Relationships. Those were her treasures. She touched



countless lives with her huge smile, sparkling eyes and sharp, witty wisdom. To her five children,



Debbie Aragon, Ronnie



Hovey, Mark Hovey



(Delia), Denise Douglass (Robert) and Deanne



Otzenberger (Josh), she



was a hero. To her 20 grandchildren, she was a comfort. Her sister Nancy Gandara said she was her protector. She rarely



missed a basketball tournament, baseball



game or dance



recital. Although her many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews are without their biggest fan, we know she's still watching.



She wouldn't



miss it for the world. Irene was a proud mother, sister, wife, aunt, cousin and mother-in-law and guided all of her family



through some of the roughest waters anyone could ever face, all the while standing strong and steady, keeping her own battles hidden away. The family would like to thank Sherrie Fowler for caring for Irene the past couple of years. We can't thank you enough.



The biggest party must be happening right now with the strumming of mariachi guitars ringing through the clouds and all the dancing and red chili she can bare. Irene joins her parents, her sister, Margaret, her parents-in-law Eva and James Hovey, her niece, Valerie Rose Florez and so many others who went before her.



A Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas, 10500 Lomas Blvd. 87112. A Rosary will be held Saturday, May 4 at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE 87110. A Graveside Service will immediately follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE 87102.



Goodbye to our beautiful Irene. Dance, our sweet angel. A day won't pass without us thinking of your smiling face. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary