Irene Elizabeth Johnson







Irene Elizabeth Johnson of Bernalillo, NM passed away on October 23,2019 at home of natural causes. She was born Irene Elizabeth Maul in Detroit, MI on February 25, 1927 to Floyd Sylvester Maul and Anna Louise (Kade) Maul.



Irene grew up in Detroit, MI where she attended and graduated from Eastern High School She furthered her education at Lane Community College in Eugene, OR. During her teenage years, she enjoyed roller skating as a hobby and also as a competitor.



Irene married Harry Goedde in 1946 and after work-related travel in the early years of their marriage, they settled in Spokane, WA to raise their family.



Later Irene met and married Melvin "Mel" Johnson in Coeur d'Alene, ID on August 23, 1968. They lived in Spokane WA until they moved to Oregon due to a job transfer for Mel. They returned to Washington in 1979 to pursue other employment opportunities.



Irene was formerly a member and assistant secretary of the Ocean Park Community Church in Ocean Park, WA.



Over the course of her employment, she was primarily a bookkeeper and accountant; jobs she excelled at and loved doing. She retired from her work as an office manager and accountant in 1995. The next several years were spent traveling in their RV during the summer and wintering in Yuma, AZ where they enjoyed their many friends and activities. They later lived in Albuquerque and finally in Bernalillo, NM.



Irene is survived by her husband and best friend, Melvin Johnson, daughter, Susan (Chuck) Prussack of Spokane, WA, twin sons, Donald Goedde of Bernalillo, NM and Ronald Goedde of Woodland, CA, daughter Terri (David) Hudson of Redding, CA, step-daughters, Debra (Kenny) Ratty of Central Point, OR, Lisa (Rick) Diffley of Spokane , WA, Diane (Glenn) Shipley of Selah, WA, and Janet Johnson of Madison, WI, 9 grandchildren, 13 step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 16 step-great grandchildren, and a niece, Peggy Ann (Doug) Cook of Atlas, MI. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Lenora Phillips (Neil), 3 nieces and a nephew, all of OR. She leaves behind two beloved pet Shih Tzus, Chloe and Angel.



She was preceded in death by her father in 1937, her mother in 1973, sisters Marion Pierse in 1983 and Dorothea La Gassa in 2003, brothers Floyd in 1989, and George in 1997, and step-daughter, Linda, in 2011.



According to her wishes, her remains were cremated in Albuquerque and her ashes will be interred in the grave of her father-in-law at Yachats Memorial Park, Yachats, OR.



A memorial service is planned at a later date at the time and place of the family's choosing.



