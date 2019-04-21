Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Louise Ellis Gunby. View Sign

Irene Louise Ellis Gunby was born January 23, 1931 in Hot Springs, AR and passed away Tuesday,



April 16, 2019 in Albuquerque at the age of 88. She was the daughter of the late David Dee Ellis and



Florence Bea-



trice Nichols. She grew up in Compton, CA where her father owned a small grocery store. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Compton in 1947 which was when this picture, our family's favorite, was taken of her. On March 20, 1949, she married John L. Gunby at the Gretna Green Wedding Chapel in Yuma, AZ. They were married for 68 years before her husband passed away on December 10, 2017.



Irene and John moved to Farmington, NM from Wilmington, CA in 1956 and then moved to Albuquerque in 1960 where John began a 32-year career at Sandia National Laboratories.



Irene worked for the All Indian Pueblo Council and Equitable Assurance in addition to being a homemaker for many years. But Irene's love was her community work. She was a volunteer librarian and homeroom mother for APS at Sierra Vista Elementary School for 12 years. She also volunteered for the NMSU Extension Service and was a parent leader for the 4-H Club organization. In February 1969 she received the Silver Clover 4-H award for her five years of 4-H club leadership from the Extension Service. Irene is survived by her three daughters, Cathy Good



(Ray Cohen), Terri Cole



(Kenton Walz)



and Debbie Hawthorne (Jim Hawthorne); ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one



great-great-grandchild; and two grand puppies. Irene was very proud of her family and loved them all unconditionally.



Irene loved sewing,



gardening, bird feeding



and crafts. She created



many scrapbooks before scrapbooking was made fashionable. Her daughters remember their 4-H experiences as children with fondness and appreciation.



Irene was generous, kind and tough â€" meeting every obstacle head on and with great determination.



She enjoyed watching Tiger Woods play golf. In the last few days of her life, she asked that her morphine be held back for a bit so she could watch Tiger win the Masters Tournament.



Irene's interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in a private ceremony.



The family would like to express gratitude for the thoughtful care from



MorningStar Assisted Living and Hospice de la Luz.







