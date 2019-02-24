Irene Jennet Navarre







Irene Jennet (O'Connor)



Navarre passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the age of 101.



She lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for over fifty years.



She was preceded in death by husband, Dr. Harry Navarre; parents, James and Lena (Enger) O'Connor; sisters, Arda O'Connor, Evelyn Jones, Myrtle Formo; and nieces, Mary Nystrom and Carol Ackles.



She is survived by nephews, Richard (Sandy) Jones, James (Marie) Jones, and Robert (Brenda) Formo; great nieces,



Shannon Miller, Jennifer (Jon) Rieder, and Janelle Wesloh; great nephews,



Michael Jones, Todd Anthony Jones, James Jones,



Steven (Jamie) Nystrom, Dan (Emily) Nystrom, and Jeff Nystrom; great-great nephews, Aidan Nystrom, Liam Nystrom, Nathanial Nystrom, Cody Miller, Connor Miller, Derrick Jones, Jeremy Wesloh,



and Eric Formo (Mary); great-great nieces, Alyssa Jones, Halley Jones, Angelina Formo, and Madeline Nystrom.



Irene came to New Mexico to help establish the Dental Hygiene Program at the University of New Mexico where she remained on the staff for many years. She served as President of the American Dental Hygienists' Association and remained a member until her death. She was a member of the P.E.O., Chapter AX, the Green Garden Club, the Tin Lizzies, The Scandinavian Club, and a long time Professional Registered Parliamentarian. She will be missed by all of these organizations in which she was an active member until her health prevented it several years ago.



Irene, thank you for all you have taught us through these many years, you will always be in our hearts.



Goodbye for now.







Interment will take place in Granite Falls, Minnesota, (Spring 2019).



Please visit our online guestbook for Irene at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary