Irene Padilla
In Loving Memory
2/15/1937 - 3/18/2015
Mom!
Grandmother, Great Nana, Mother-in-Law
Things we feel most deeply are the hardest things to say dearest mom. We loved you so much in the most special way, if we could have one lifetime wish, one dream that could come true we would pray to God, with all our heart, for yesterday with you, Our love is endless Mamasita.
Kathy, Richard, Monica, Larry, Noelle, Charity, Levi,
Richard (Chito) Damien (Pinon)
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 18, 2019