Irene Padilla

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "May the God who "binds up the brokenhearted" and..."

Irene Padilla

In Loving Memory





2/15/1937 - 3/18/2015

Mom!

Grandmother, Great Nana, Mother-in-Law



Things we feel most deeply are the hardest things to say dearest mom. We loved you so much in the most special way, if we could have one lifetime wish, one dream that could come true we would pray to God, with all our heart, for yesterday with you, Our love is endless Mamasita.



Kathy, Richard, Monica, Larry, Noelle, Charity, Levi,

Richard (Chito) Damien (Pinon)
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.