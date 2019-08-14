Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irving J. Hall. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM St. Luke Lutheran Church 9100 Menaul Blvd NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Irving J. HallIrving J. Hall,age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born and raised in northern Iowa, where he attended Waldorf college. After earning his PhD in statistics from Iowa State in 1966, he took a position with Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, NM. Upon retirement from Sandia in 1994, Irv became actively involved with Habitat for Humanity, for whom he and his wife Lois extensively volunteered for the Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity affiliate. Mr. & Mrs. Hall journeyed to several international Habitat projects, including builds in Korea, the Philippines, Mexico, South Africa, Vietnam, and Haiti; in addition to leading a Global Village team to Guatemala. When the Halls saw the tremendous need in Guatemala and the dedication of the Guatemala Habitat staff, Irv developed a special connection to Guatemala and made several additional trips to the country to further Habitat's work. His service with Habitat touched the lives of many people all over the world, and his dedication to Habitat will be greatly missed.Irving is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Clara; and his brothers,Caroll, Lyle, and Gordon. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lois Hall; daughters, Sheila Hall and Lori Bjork; son-in-law, James Bjork; two grandsons, Matthew and Andy; his sister-in-law, JoAnn Hall; two Cindy and Shelly; nephew, Steve; and many other family and friends.A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9100 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112. The family is deeply thankful for caregivers Irv had at home, and for the staff at Presbyterian Kaseman Hospice who provided expert and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity 4900 Menaul Blvd, NE, or the . Please visit our online guestbook for Irving at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 14, 2019

