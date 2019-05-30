Isaac Benjamin Kappy

Obituary
Isaac Benjamin Kappy





Isaac Benjamin Kappy left this world too soon on May 13, 2019 in Bellemont, AZ. Born on February 17, 1977 in Albuquerque, NM. Isaac is survived by parents Glen and Wendy, brother David, and extended family and friends. Isaac was a musician, singer-songwriter, actor,

producer, artist, and advocate.

Dear Isaac, we remember your intelligence, talents, courage, humor, and your caring generous spirit. We love you and will miss your bright shining light.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 30, 2019
